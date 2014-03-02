FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The top films at the North American box office
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 28, led by “Non-Stop,” according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Non-Stop ..............................$ 30.0 million 2 (*) Son of God.............................$ 26.5 million 3 (1) The Lego Movie.........................$ 21.0 million 4 (3) The Monuments Men .....................$ 5.0 million 5 (2) 3 Days to Kill.........................$ 4.9 million 6 (5) RoboCop................................$ 4.5 million 7 (4) Pompeii................................$ 4.3 million 8 (7) Frozen.................................$ 3.6 million 9 (6 ) About Last Night.......................$ 3.4 million 10 (8) Ride Along.............................$ 3.1 million Last weekend’s rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 388.7 million The Lego Movie................................$ 209.3 million Ride Along....................................$ 127.2 million The Monuments Men.............................$ 65.7 million RoboCop.......................................$ 51.2 million About Last Night..............................$ 43.8 million Non-Stop......................................$ 30.0 million Son of God....................................$ 26.5 million 3 Days to Kill................................$ 20.7 million Pompeii.......................................$ 17.7 million “Non-Stop,” and “Ride Along” were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O] “Frozen” was distributed by Walt Disney Co. “Pompeii,” “RoboCop” and “The Monuments Men” was distributed by Sony. “About Last Night” was distributed by Screen Gems, a unit of Sony. “The Lego Movie” was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Relativity Media distributed “3 Days to Kill.” Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released “Son of God.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.