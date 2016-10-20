Tom Cruise's 'Jack Reacher' expected to dominate U.S. box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tom Cruise's action-packed thriller "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" is expected to top the North American box office on Sunday, edging out new Halloween-themed films.

Paramount Pictures' "Jack Reacher" is expected to open with $19 million, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com, while Lionsgate's Tyler Perry Halloween spoof "Boo! A Madea Halloween" is expected to scare up $17.3 million.

Universal Pictures' horror sequel "Ouija: Origin of Evil" is estimated to debut with $16 million this weekend.

Ben Affleck's action-packed Warner Bros' film "The Accountant," which topped the box office last week, is expected to take in another $13.5 million this week, while Universal Pictures' DreamWorks film "The Girl on the Train" is estimated to take in $6.9 million in its third week in theaters.