Cate Blanchett wins best actress award at 2014 BAFTAs
February 16, 2014 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

Cate Blanchett wins best actress award at 2014 BAFTAs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian movie star Cate Blanchett won the award for Best Actress at Britain’s top film honours on Sunday for her portrayal of a riches-to-rags socialite in Woody Allen’s tragic comedy “Blue Jasmine”.

Blanchett, 44, was favourite to win the prize and is favourite to pick up the same award at the Academy Awards on March 2. She dedicated the award to actor Philip Seymour Hoffman who died of an apparent drugs overdose two weeks ago. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

