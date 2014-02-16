FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"12 years a slave" crowned best film at Britain's top movie awards
February 16, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

"12 years a slave" crowned best film at Britain's top movie awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The harrowing drama “12 Years a Slave” won the award for best film at Britain’s leading film honours on Sunday, cementing its status as a favourite for the Oscars next month.

The brutal depiction of American slavery in pre-Civil War times by British director Steve McQueen was based on the true life story of Solomon Northup, a free man tricked and sold into slavery in Louisiana’s plantations.

“There are 21 million people in slavery as we sit here. I hope that, 150 years from now, our ambivalence will not allow another filmmaker to make this film,” McQueen, 44, told the award ceremony at London’s Royal Opera House. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

