Actor Bob Hoskins dead at age 71 - publicist
April 30, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Actor Bob Hoskins dead at age 71 - publicist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British actor Bob Hoskins, who rose to fame for his performance in the film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and dozens of others, has died after a bout of pneumonia at the age of 71, his publicist said on Wednesday.

A statement issued on behalf of his wife Linda and his children said: ”We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Bob. Bob died peacefully at hospital last night surrounded by family, following a bout of pneumonia.

“We ask that you respect our privacy during this time and thank you for your messages of love and support.” (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

