FACTBOX-Cannes Film Festival's 2013 competition lineup

April 18 (Reuters) - Cannes Film Festival, the world’s most important cinema showcase, announced its 2013 competition lineup on Thursday.
The festival opens on May 15 with Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” starring Leonardo DiCaprio who will return to Cannes for the first time since 2007.
Here is the lineup for the festival’s main competition and films beineg shown out of competition:
Valeria BRUNI-TEDESCHI Un chateau en Italie
Ethan COEN, Joel COEN Inside Llewyn Davis
Arnaud des PALLIÈRES Michael Kohlhass
Arnaud DESPLECHIN Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of
a Plains Indian)
Amat ESCALANTE Heu
Asghar FARHADI Les Passe (The Past)
James GRAY The Immigrant
Mahamat-Saleh HAROUN Grigris
JIA Zhangke Tian Zhu Ding (A Touch of
Sin)
KORE-EDA Hirokazu Soshite Chichi Ni Naru
(Like Father, Like Son)
Abdellatif KECHICHE La Vie D‘Adele
Takashi MIIKE Wara No Tate (Shield of
Straw)
Francois OZON Jeune et Jolie
Alexander PAYNE Nebraska
Roman POLANSKI La Venus a la Fourrure
Steven SODERBERGH Behind the Candelabra
Paolo SORRENTINO La Grande Bellezza (The
Great Beauty)
Alex VAN WARMERDAM Borgman
Nicolas WINDING REFN Only God Forgives
Baz LUHRMANN The Great Gatsby (Opening)
Jerome SALLE Zulu (Closing)
J.C. CHANDOR All is Lost
Guilluame CANET Blood Ties (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)