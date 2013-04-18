FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Cannes Film Festival's 2013 competition lineup
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 18, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Cannes Film Festival's 2013 competition lineup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Cannes Film Festival, the world’s most important cinema showcase, announced its 2013 competition lineup on Thursday.

The festival opens on May 15 with Australian director Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” starring Leonardo DiCaprio who will return to Cannes for the first time since 2007.

Here is the lineup for the festival’s main competition and films beineg shown out of competition:

COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Valeria BRUNI-TEDESCHI Un chateau en Italie

Ethan COEN, Joel COEN Inside Llewyn Davis

Arnaud des PALLIÈRES Michael Kohlhass

Arnaud DESPLECHIN Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of

a Plains Indian)

Amat ESCALANTE Heu

Asghar FARHADI Les Passe (The Past)

James GRAY The Immigrant

Mahamat-Saleh HAROUN Grigris

JIA Zhangke Tian Zhu Ding (A Touch of

Sin)

KORE-EDA Hirokazu Soshite Chichi Ni Naru

(Like Father, Like Son)

Abdellatif KECHICHE La Vie D‘Adele

Takashi MIIKE Wara No Tate (Shield of

Straw)

Francois OZON Jeune et Jolie

Alexander PAYNE Nebraska

Roman POLANSKI La Venus a la Fourrure

Steven SODERBERGH Behind the Candelabra

Paolo SORRENTINO La Grande Bellezza (The

Great Beauty)

Alex VAN WARMERDAM Borgman

Nicolas WINDING REFN Only God Forgives

OUT OF COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Baz LUHRMANN The Great Gatsby (Opening)

Jerome SALLE Zulu (Closing)

J.C. CHANDOR All is Lost

Guilluame CANET Blood Ties (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.