FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele" wins top prize at Cannes
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 26, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Lesbian love story "La Vie d'Adele" wins top prize at Cannes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANNES, May 26 (Reuters) - Lesbian love story “La Vie d‘Adele”, by French director Abdellatif Kechiche, won the Cannes film festival’s top honour, the Palme d‘Or, on Sunday. “La Vie d‘Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2” (Blue is the Warmest Colour) beat 19 other films in the main competition at the world’s biggest film festival to take home one of the most coveted prizes after the Oscars.

The top acting awards went to U.S. actor Bruce Dern for “Nebraska” and French actress Berenice Bejo in “Le Passe” (The Past).

For a look at the 2013 Cannes lineup click here:

[ (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.