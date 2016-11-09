California movie producer arrested, accused by SEC of fraud scheme

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A California movie producer who heads a private equity firm has been arrested, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of orchestrating two fraudulent schemes.

The SEC filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against David Bergstein, the chief executive of Cyrano Group Inc who served as executive producer of the 2015 film "In the Heart of the Sea."

A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara confirmed Bergstein, 54, was arrested in connection with a related criminal case. Charging papers were not immediately available. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)