DeVito says he and Schwarzenegger keen on "Twins" sequel

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hollywood actor Danny DeVito says he and Arnold Schwarzenegger are keen to reprise their roles as long-lost brothers in a sequel to “Twins”, with Eddie Murphy joining the cast as another sibling.

Schwarzenegger and DeVito played mismatched twins who were separated at birth in the 1988 hit comedy -- one tall, blond and naive and the other short, bald and a small-time hustler.

“With ‘Triplets’ with Arnie -- yeah we’ve been talking about it for a while, everybody wants to do it, we just have to find time,” DeVito told Reuters. “Eddie Murphy may be with us, playing our brother, long-lost twin brother.”

DeVito, who also starred with Schwarzenegger in the 1994 comedy “Junior”, was speaking on arrival at a London gala for late actor Paul Newman’s charity, SeriousFun Children’s Network.

Talk of a “Twins” sequel has been around for several years, but there has been little news of progress on the project.

Schwarzenegger, a former famed bodybuilder who has gone back to making movies after serving as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011, has made similar comments about “Triplets”. He told The New York Times this year that he felt “very passionate” about the project. (Reporting By Sara Hemrajani; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)