FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scorsese, McQueen, Russell among Directors Guild film nominees
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Scorsese, McQueen, Russell among Directors Guild film nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen, David O. Russell, Alfonso Cuaron and Paul Greengrass were nominated for Directors Guild (DGA) film awards on Tuesday, an honor that often foreshadows Oscar success.

It is the first DGA nomination for McQueen, Cuaron and Greengrass. It is the 11th nomination for Oscar-winner Scorsese and the second for Russell.

The DGA has consistently been a key predictor of the nominees and eventual winner of the best director Oscar, which often also wins the top Oscar prize for best picture.

The winner of the DGA feature film category will be revealed at a dinner ceremony on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles, six weeks ahead of the Academy Awards. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Mary Milliken and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.