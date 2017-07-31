FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
'Smiley face' rakes in big bucks for creator
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 31, 2017 / 5:37 PM / in an hour

'Smiley face' rakes in big bucks for creator

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It's the multi-million dollar smile known and used the world over.

Frenchman Franklin Loufrani created the 'smiley face' logo over 45 years ago, which has gone on to spawn a multi-million dollar merchandise business and now a Hollywood film, starring award-winning actors, Patrick Stewart and Maya Rudolph.

Cast member James Corden attends the premiere for "The Emoji Movie" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 23, 2017.Mario Anzuoni

The movie, which is released in UK cinemas on Friday, imagines a world inside cellphones where emojis rebel against portraying just one emotion all their lives.

Loufrani's son Nicolas helped expand the smiley face logo, originally created to go next to positive news in a French newspaper, to include a whole group of expressive facial expressions used on smart phones around the world.

"I realized that they could become a language on their own or a way to communicate," Nicolas told Reuters.

"A language of pictographs that can be recognized by anyone, anywhere in the world without anyone having to learn it and be used for digital communication."

Loufrani runs Smileyworld Ltd., a company that sells stuffed toys, keyrings, mugs, handbags and many other products based on smiley faces or 'emoji'.

It generates a $265 million turnover at retail, Loufrani said, with over 23 million spinoff products sold year round.

Reporting by Jane Witherspoon; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.