Argentine film takes top prize at first Macau film festival

Dec 13 (Reuters) - "The Winter," an Argentine film about survival and isolation, won best film at the inaugural Macau Film Festival on Tuesday and its director said he hoped the accolade would bring his work closer to Asia.

Set on a ranch in Southern Patagonia, the story focuses on an old foreman replaced by a younger man. As a harsh winter arrives, the ageing man attempts to scare his successor away.

"I hope the award can bring my film closer to Asia and allow the continent's audience to watch it," director Emiliano Torres said.

Portugal's "Saint George," took the directing prize for Marco Martins and brought a best actor statuette for Nuno Lopes.

The six day festival, organised by the Macau government and the Macau Films & Television Productions and Culture Association, showcased a variety of films across the city.

Jury president Shekhar Kapur said Macau had the potential to become an important Asian host for films and cultural festivals.

Asian culture "needs venues, from which it can express itself. I was amazed by the infrastructure that is here," Kapur said.

Residents of Macau chose "Sisterhood" for the Macao audience choice award. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Andrew Hay)