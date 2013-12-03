FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Rita Ora joins 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Singer Rita Ora joins 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British R&B singer Rita Ora will be the latest addition to Universal Pictures’ “Fifty Shades of Grey” film, the Comcast Corp-owned studio said on Monday.

Ora, 23, will play Mia Grey, the adopted younger sister of billionaire protagonist Christian Grey, in the film adaptation of E. L. James’ best-selling “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy of erotica novels.

Albanian-born Ora will join lead cast members Jamie Dornan, who plays the charming billionaire with a secret sexual fetish, and Dakota Johnson as shy student Anastasia Steele, who embarks on a passionate affair with Christian Grey.

This will be the third movie role for Ora, who also appeared in the 2004 British film “Spivs” and made a cameo in this year’s “Fast & Furious 6” action film.

The “Hot Right Now” singer, signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation label, is expected to release her second album in spring 2014.

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy sold 90 million copies worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon known for its raunchy scenes, spawning offshoots and parodies. British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct the movie, due in theaters on Feb. 13, 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.