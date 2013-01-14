Red-hot gowns warm up chilly night at Golden Globes

* Poppy red springs up on the red carpet

* Black, beaded and icy pale gowns also favored

By Zorianna Kit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan 13 (Reuters) - The women of Hollywood turned to the boldest reds and the blackest blacks to evoke a bygone era of sultry sirens on the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards for film and television.

“Poppy red,” a trend color for spring, was the tone chosen by stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Marion Cotillard, Claire Danes, Zooey Deschanel, Alison Pill and Jennifer Garner among others.

“Red is classic and celebrates Hollywood’s heyday when all the most glamorous sirens often wore red,” style expert and TV host Sam Saboura said. “It’s regal and strong, but this new poppy hue for spring feels fresh, youthful and modern.”

With the unusually chilly California weather, Saboura said the blacks worn by Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek, Julianna Margulies, Rachel Weisz and singer Adele “felt right on this cold January night, not to mention elegant and chic.”

Contrasting with the reds was a smattering of pale colors, in what Entertainment Weekly’s senior editor Bronwyn Barnes called the “the fire and ice effect.” Those included Anne Hathaway’s “white hot” Chanel Haute Couture gown and the blush tones preferred by Amy Adams, Megan Fox and Hayden Panettiere.

“No matter what the color, practically every gown featured sparkling embellishments like crystals, sequins, beading and pailettes that created a glitter effect,” Barnes said.

Stylist Elshane, who goes by that single name and works with singers like Carly Rae Jepsen and comedienne Rebel Wilson, told Reuters she saw prints and patterns make “huge comebacks on the carpet.”

“There were lots of stripes and flowers and intricate bead work,” she said, as seen on Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Julianne Hough, Stacy Keibler and Olivia Munn among numerous others.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE, FASHION DARLING

The prevailing style on the carpet was a romantic one, noted Elshane, describing the looks as having a ”feminine innocence, nothing too revealing, but still body conscious in all the right places.

“It was refreshing to see romanticism without the tulle, ruffles and rushing that normally comes with it,” she said.

In keeping with the old Hollywood glamour, many of the stars opted for long, soft, wavy hair or side-swept up-dos. Others wore high pony tails (Moore) and braids (Lucy Liu).

“There was some amazing art in hair tonight,” Elshane said.

While the carpet was missing high-wattage fashion icons like last year’s stars Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron, Saboura said Lawrence might be the strongest contender to take this year’s fashion crown.

“Jennifer is definitely fashion’s new darling,” Saboura said. “She came out wearing strong designers when she was first nominated for ‘Winter’s Bone (in 2010), but since her ‘Hunger Games’ debut, she’s become the one to dress in young Hollywood.”

Saboura called her Dior Haute Couture dress “stunning” and felt it was refreshing to see the 22-year-old star wearing a gown from the prestigious fashion house. He credits the company’s new designer, Raf Simmons, whose take on the label has resulted in “a more youthful, modern collection.”

However, Saboura felt that Jessica Chastain’s soft jade green dress was a miss, despite it being another big color for spring 2013.

The dress was ill-fitting and looked messy,” he said. “It did nothing to showcase this beautiful and super-talented star.” (Editing by Mary Milliken and Stacey Joyce)