'12 Years a Slave, 'American Hustle' lead Golden Globe nominations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slavery drama “12 Years a Slave” and 1970s con-artist caper “American Hustle” led the Golden Globe Awards nominations announced on Thursday with seven nods each.

In the coveted best drama category, “12 Years a Slave” will compete against piracy tale “Captain Phillips,” space thriller “Gravity,” adoption drama “Philomena,” and race-car driving rivalry “Rush.”

The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be handed out on Jan. 12 in Beverly Hills. They are one of the biggest ceremonies in the Hollywood awards season leading to the Oscars in March. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Vicki Allen)