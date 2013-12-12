Reactions from leading Golden Globe nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 12.

Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via e-mail or phone.

** “Thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for acknowledging our efforts in making ‘12 Years a Slave.’ I am delighted for my cast and crew who worked so hard on this film to shine a light on a forgotten American hero, Solomon Northup.” - Steve McQueen, nominee best director, “12 Years a Slave.”

** “It is such a huge honor to be nominated for two Golden Globes and I would like to thank the members of the HFPA for this incredible recognition. The response to ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Dancing on the Edge’ from the public and media alike has been overwhelming and I am so very grateful. To have been a part of these amazing projects was a gift in itself, that the HFPA have responded in this way, truly means so much.” - Chiwetel Ejiofor, best actor nominee/drama “12 Years a Slave” and best actor nominee/mini-series or TV movie “Dancing on the Edge.”

** “I‘m excited and honored that the HFPA has recognized my performance in ‘Dallas Buyers Club.’ Ron Woodroof was a revolutionary for the human spirit, and I was blessed to tell his story. I‘m looking forward to spending the evening at the Golden Globes on January 12th.” - Matthew McConaughey, best actor nominee/drama, “Dallas Buyers Club.”

** “Thanks to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing ‘Her.’ Spike (Jonze) wrote a wonderful story and I couldn’t be more pleased for him.” - Joaquin Phoenix, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, “Her.”

** “It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work. It is great. I already won when I was cast as the lead in the Coen brothers’ film. This is more than I could ever have anticipated.” - Oscar Isaac, best actor nominee/musical or comedy, “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

** “It is incredible, having not made a film for six years, to come back with this amount of love and support. It is absolutely mind blowing.” - Jared Leto, best supporting actor nominee, “Dallas Buyers Club.”

** “I am absolutely speechless. I am so incredibly happy. I am very surprised because I didn’t expect anything. The competition is so in incredibly strong this year.” - Daniel Bruhl, best supporting actor nominee for “Rush.”

** “Today is marvelous. I‘m thrilled that ‘Nebraska’ is now being seen by so many people and they realize what a special movie it is. And I‘m honored to be in the company of my fellow nominees.” - June Squibb, best supporting actress nominee for “Nebraska.”

** “I‘m thrilled and so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. One question: does this mean I need two dresses?” - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, best actress nominee/ TV comedy, “Veep”