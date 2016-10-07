FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Action thriller "Headshot" comes to Busan Film Festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian action thriller "Headshot" comes to the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea this week, bringing the story of a man who awakens from a coma and faces his past to the South Korean movie event.

Mike Wiluan, a producer on the film and chief executive of Singapore-based Infinite Studios, said the film was garnering attention for its "beautiful physical violence".

"'Headshot' is not a proven success, it's definitely a sensation. I think people are talking about it because there's a real desire for a new form of action, of physical violence that is beautiful to watch," he said.

Wiluan, whose company has provided production services for international films, said he also hoped for more collaborations between Asia and the West in making movies.

"I think what we always want to aspire to is to be able to co-produce with them as well and...bring Asian stories to the West," he said. (Reporting By Reuters Television)

