FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bridges, Pine find shades of grey in "Hell or High Water"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 11, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Bridges, Pine find shades of grey in "Hell or High Water"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oscar winner Jeff Bridges joins forces with "Star Trek" actor Chris Pine for action drama "Hell or High Water", a gritty film set in West Texas exploring the blurry line between good and bad.

Bridges plays a Texas Ranger in the movie while Pine and "Warcraft" actor Ben Foster portray two brothers who rob banks in an attempt to save their family property.

"It was kind of the authenticity really that got my juices flowing," Bridges said at the film's Hollywood premiere on Wednesday. "Also...the ambiguity as far as who is good and who is bad. That is really life like, that is how life seems to me."

Director David Mackenzie added: "I really like that kind of moral grey area where you ask those questions...It was very much there in the DNA of the script."

"Hell or High Water" hits cinemas from Friday. (Reporting By Reuters Television)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.