FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Final movie in 'Hobbit' trilogy moves to December 2014
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 10:56 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Final movie in 'Hobbit' trilogy moves to December 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2013. It has not been in theaters.)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The final installment of “The Hobbit” film trilogy will be released on Dec. 17, 2014, five months later than planned, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.

“The Hobbit: There and Back Again” had been set to debut in July 2014. It will follow “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey,” which came out in December 2012, and “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,” is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2013.

“We’re excited to complete the trilogy the same way we started it, as a holiday treat for moviegoers everywhere,” said Dan Fellman, president of distribution for Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

“The Hobbit” series is a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy “The Lord of the Rings,” which director Peter Jackson made into three Oscar-winning films about a decade ago.

The first “Hobbit” film was a blockbuster with global sales of $981 million, according to the Box Office Mojo website. The trilogy is financed by Warner Bros. New Line Cinema and MGM. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Stacey Joyce)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.