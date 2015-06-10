FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Katniss leads rebellion in "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" trailer
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Katniss leads rebellion in "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" trailer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Fans of “The Hunger Games” fantasy films got a glimpse of the last instalment of the blockbuster franchise with the release of a trailer showing heroine Katniss Everdeen take a final stand in the rebellion against dictator President Snow.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” is the fourth film in the series of movies which have grossed more than $2 billion at box offices worldwide and are based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence reprises her role as the defiant Everdeen, now the face of a mass rebellion planning all-out war against Snow who runs the autocratic Capitol and forces young people to compete in gladiatorial-like contests each year.

“Snow has to pay for what he’s done,” she says in the trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

The film also stars Donald Sutherland as Snow, Julianne Moore as Alma Coin, president of the rebellious District 13, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as Head Gamemaker turned rebel Plutarch Heavensbee.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2” is scheduled for release in November. (Reporting by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.