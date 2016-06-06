FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New alien threat returns in "Independence Day" sequel
June 6, 2016

New alien threat returns in "Independence Day" sequel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The aliens return for more sci-fi action in “Independence Day: Resurgence”, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster packed with special effects and human drama.

The plot picks up 20 years after the original space invasion adventure, actors Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth said as they promoted the movie in London on Monday.

“I play a young fighter pilot who has got his wings clipped and as punishment is now working on (a) moon base ... for the earth space defence system,” Hemsworth told Reuters on his role.

“Independence Day: Resurgence” is set for worldwide release from June 22.

Reporting by Sara Hemrajani; Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
