"Independence Day" director cements place in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, June 21 (Reuters) - German film director Roland Emmerich cemented his place in Hollywood history on Monday with a hand and footprint ceremony before rolling out the red carpet for the premiere of his latest action movie "Independence Day: Resurgence".

Emmerich, known for films like "White House Down", "The Patriot" and "Independence Day", left imprints of his hands and feet in cement at the famed TLC Chinese Theatre.

"Naturally, I'm very emotional about it," he said. "This is more like being part of Hollywood history and this is happening to someone...born in Stuttgart, Germany. It is truly something."

Emmerich's latest movie follows the 1996 alien invasion hit "Independence Day". Starring original cast members Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman as well as new additions like Liam Hemsworth, "Independence Day: Resurgence" opens worldwide from Wednesday. (Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)