LOS ANGELES, March 15 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said Tuesday that director Steven Spielberg and actor Harrison Ford will return for a fifth installment of “Indiana Jones,” due for release in theaters in July 2019.

The new untitled film will come 11 years after the last installment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Nick Zieminski)