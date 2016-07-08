FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actor Damon promises plenty of action in "Jason Bourne" movie
July 8, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Actor Damon promises plenty of action in "Jason Bourne" movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Hollywood star Matt Damon on Friday promised some "great action" in the highly-anticipated upcoming "Jason Bourne" film, citing fight scenes and a huge car chase as he reprises the role of the super spy.

Damon starred in box office hits "The Bourne Identity", "The Bourne Supremacy" and "The Bourne Ultimatum". He is joined in the latest production by British director Paul Greengrass who was at the helm for "Supremacy" and "Ultimatum".

"To be reunited with Paul Greengrass was really the main reason for making this movie for me," Damon told reporters in Seoul. "There's great action in this movie. There are some really great fight sequences that we worked really hard on...and also we've got a car chase in this movie that is bigger than anything we've ever done."

"Jason Bourne" hits cinemas worldwide from July 27. (Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
