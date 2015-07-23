Universal Pictures announces 'Jurassic World' sequel for June 2018

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (Reuters) - After taking the summer box office by storm with more than $1.5 billion globally, “Jurassic World” will be getting a sequel slated for June 22, 2018, Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures said Thursday.

“Jurassic World,” which rebooted Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” franchise this summer, has become the third highest-grossing film in history. The sequel will see stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return, along with Spielberg as executive producer. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Von Ahn)