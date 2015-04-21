FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Just when you thought a T-Rex was deadly enough, here comes "Jurassic World"
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Just when you thought a T-Rex was deadly enough, here comes "Jurassic World"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - “Jurassic Park” fans have had a glimpse of the long-awaited fourth instalment in the dinosaur disaster franchise, with the release of the film’s trailer heralding a terrifying new predator.

Twenty-two years after the events of “Jurassic Park”, the film is set at the “Jurassic World” dinosaur theme park on Nuba Isla as originally envisioned by the character John Hammond.

With visitor numbers on the decline, a new attraction is created to re-spark interest in the theme park but it backfires greatly when the gigantic genetically modified “hybrid” dinosaur, larger than a T-Rex, wreaks havoc.

U.S. actor Chris Pratt plays Owen Grady, a park staff member who conducts behavioural research on velociraptors but quickly gets caught up in the chaos.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Judy Greer, Jake Johnson and BD Wong also star in the film directed by Hollywood newcomer Colin Trevorrow.

Steven Spielberg who directed the original “Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” is executive producer. The last film in the series, “Jurassic Park III” came out in 2001.

“Jurassic World” is released on June 12. (Reporting By Reuters Telelvision and Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

