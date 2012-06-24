FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'All is Well,' 'Drought' win top LA Film Fest honors
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Art
June 24, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

'All is Well,' 'Drought' win top LA Film Fest honors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Reuters) - The Portuguese film “All is Well” and the Mexican film “Drought” won tops honors on Sunday at the annual Los Angeles Film Festival.

“All is Well,” the story of two sisters struggling in Lisbon after fleeing civil war in Angola, took the top prize for the festival’s best narrative film, while “Drought,” about a northeastern Mexico cattle-ranching community, was honored as best documentary.

The award for best performance in the narrative film competition went to Wendell Pierce, Emory Cohen, E.J. Bonilla and Aja Naomi King for their performances in Joshua Sanchez’s “Four.”

Among audience awards, best narrative feature went to “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” while “Birth Story: Ina May Gaskin and The Farm Midwives,” took the prize for documentary feature. “Searching for Sugar Man” won the audience prize for best international feature.

“In an extremely competitive year, our juries had hard choices to make,” the festival’s artistic director David Ansen said in a statement.

“The winning films are wonderful examples of what the Festival celebrates: bold, fresh, personal visions that expand the horizons of independent cinema.”

Awards were also presented in several categories for short films.

The 18th Los Angeles Film Festival, which showcases new American and international cinema, kicked off on Thursday. It is organized by Film Independent, the non-profit arts organization that also produces the prestigious Spirit Awards, traditionally held the day before the annual Academy Awards. (Writing by Chris Michaud; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.