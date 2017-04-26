FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Los Angeles declares "La La Land Day" with abseiling dancers
April 26, 2017 / 3:59 AM / 4 months ago

Los Angeles declares "La La Land Day" with abseiling dancers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Reuters) - Brightly-dressed dancers abseiled down the facade of Los Angeles City Hall as city officials declared Tuesday as "La La Land Day", in honor of the Oscar-winning film.

The romantic musical, about a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician against the backdrop of a dreamy Los Angeles, won six Oscar awards, including best director.

"A day when you can celebrate your dreams," said Mayor Eric Garcetti, presenting a framed declaration to writer and director Damien Chazelle.

"You can dance safely somewhere near your car, preferably not in traffic, take a date up to Griffith Park, fall in love with somebody, or just with your city all over again," Garcetti said, referring to a famed recreational area that sprawls over 4,200 acres (1,700 hectares). (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

