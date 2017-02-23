FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Ahead of Oscars, golden "La La Land" statues come to London
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 23, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 6 months ago

Ahead of Oscars, golden "La La Land" statues come to London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Oscar buzz around romance musical "La La Land" and its 14 nominations at Hollywood's top film awards has come to London, with two golden statues of stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling erected in the heart of the city.

The 2.5 metre (8.2 ft) high statues depict the movie's cover poster scene of the two actors dancing. They were placed on the balcony of the Odeon cinema in London's Leicester Square, the venue for numerous movie premieres.

The statues, which took more than 360 hours to make, will remain in place in the run up to Sunday's Academy Awards.

Reporting By Pedro Caiado; editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.