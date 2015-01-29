FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ceiling collapse kills one on Martin Scorsese set in Taiwan
January 29, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ceiling collapse kills one on Martin Scorsese set in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - One person died and two were injured on Thursday when a ceiling collapsed on the set in Taiwan of Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Silence,” a spokeswoman for the production said.

The three were working as contractors to reinforce a building on the CMPC Studios lot that had been deemed unsafe for production when the accident happened, spokeswoman Leslee Dart said in a statement.

“Everyone is in shock and sorrow and expresses their deepest concern and sympathy to the families of the individual who died and those who were injured,” the statement added. It did not detail the severity of the injuries.

“Silence,” which is still in pre-production, is the Oscar-winning director’s first theatrical film since his 2013 tale of greed and excess, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Adapted from Japanese author Shusaku Endo’s novel of the same name, “Silence” tells the story of 17th century Portuguese Jesuit missionaries who face violence and persecution in Japan.

The movie will star Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
