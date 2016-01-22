FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Film Academy pledges to double membership of women, minorities by 2020
January 22, 2016

Film Academy pledges to double membership of women, minorities by 2020

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers of Hollywood’s annual Oscar awards ceremony, pledged on Friday to double its membership of women and minorities by 2020.

The statement comes after a backlash over the absence of actors or filmmakers of color in this year’s Oscars nominations, prompting actor Will Smith and filmmaker Michael Moore, among a handful of others, to shun the awards ceremony in protest.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

