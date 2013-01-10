Factbox: List of key Oscar nominations

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Thursday for the 85th Academy Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on Feb. 24. Following is a list of nominees in leading categories. BEST PICTURE Zero Dark Thirty Django Unchained Argo Les Miserables Amour Life of Pi Beasts of the Southern Wild Silver Linings Playbook Lincoln BEST ACTOR Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln” Denzel Washington, “Flight” Hugh Jackman, “Les Miserables” Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook” Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”

BEST ACTRESS Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour” Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty” Naomi Watts, “The Impossible” Quvenzhane Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild” Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST DIRECTOR Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln” Michael Haneke, “Amour” David O‘Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook” Ang Li, “Life of Pi” Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Simao)