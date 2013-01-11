RPT-CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Factbox: List of key Oscar nominations

(Reformats text)
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced nominations on Thursday for the 85th Academy Awards. Winners will be revealed in Hollywood on Feb. 24.
Following is a list of nominees in leading categories.
Zero Dark Thirty
Django Unchained
Argo
Les Misérables
Amour
Life of Pi
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Silver Linings Playbook
Lincoln
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Hugh Jackman, “Les Misérables”
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Joaquin Phoenix, “The Master”
Emmanuelle Riva, “Amour”
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Naomi Watts, “The Impossible”
Quvenzhane Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Steven Spielberg, “Lincoln”
Michael Haneke, “Amour”
David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Ang Lee, “Life of Pi”
Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Alan Arkin, “Argo”
Robert De Niro, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Philip Seymour Hoffman, “The Master”
Tommy Lee Jones, “Lincoln”
Christoph Waltz, “Django Unchained”
Amy Adams, “The Master”
Sally Field, “Lincoln”
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”
Jacki Weaver, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Chris Terrio, “Argo”
Lucy Alibar and Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
David Magee, “Life of Pi”
Tony Kushner, “Lincoln”
David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Michael Haneke, “Amour”
Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”
John Gatins, “Flight”
Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola, “Moonrise Kingdom”
Mark Boal, “Zero Dark Thirty”
“Amour” Austria
“Kon-Tiki” Norway
“No” Chile
“A Royal Affair” Denmark
“War Witch” Canada
“Brave”
“Frankenweenie”
“ParaNorman”
“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”
“Wreck-It Ralph”
“5 Broken Cameras”
“The Gatekeepers”
“How to Survive a Plague”
“The Invisible War”
“Searching for Sugar Man”
“Before My Time” from “Chasing Ice”
“Everybody Needs A Best Friend” from “Ted”
“Pi’s Lullaby” from “Life of Pi”
“Skyfall” from “Skyfall”
“Suddenly” from “Les Misérables”
“Anna Karenina”
“Argo”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Skyfall”
“Anna Karenina”
“Les Misérables”
“Lincoln”
“Mirror Mirror”
“Snow White and the Huntsman”
“Anna Karenina”
“Django Unchained”
“Life of Pi”
“Lincoln”
“Skyfall”
“Hitchcock”
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
“Les Misérables”
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
“Life of Pi”
“Marvel’s The Avengers”
“Prometheus”
“Snow White and the Huntsman” (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Simao, Xavier Briand and Eric Walsh)