LOS ANGELES, March 23 The latest reboot of the
1990s "Power Rangers" children's television series held its
world premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Directed by Dean Israelite, the film tells the backstories
of the five teenage characters - a misfit, a loner, a school
bully, an intellectual and a drop-out - and their transformation
into action heroes.
"It's like an instruction manual of how to become a Power
Ranger because you go through the kids' journey...these
inadequate insecure little kids, and how they become
superheroes," said actor Ludi Lin, who plays the Black Ranger.
As in the television series, the Rangers' mission is to stop
arch villain Rita Repulsa, played in the rebooted film version
by American actor Elizabeth Banks.
"It's hard work. I will say that but it was really fun to
yell at everyone," Banks said. "It's fun to feel like I was
invincible."
Earlier in the day, Power Rangers creator and producer Haim
Saban received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his
achievements in television.
The TV series that debuted as "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers"
in 1993 is now in its 24th season, making it one of the longest
running children's action series in television history.
It also spawned three theatrical films, with the latest,
"Saban's Power Rangers", set to open in U.S. theaters on Friday.
