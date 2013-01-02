'Lincoln,' 'Zero Dark Thirty,' up for Producers Guild awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Steven Spielberg’s presidential drama “Lincoln,” musical “Les Miserables” and Osama bin Laden thriller “Zero Dark Thirty” were among the movies earning Producers Guild Award nominations on Wednesday.

The producers behind slavery film “Django Unchained,” Iran hostage drama “Argo” and the latest James Bond film “Skyfall” were also on the list of 10 movies nominated for the awards handed out by the Producers Guild of America.

Shipwreck tale “Life of Pi,” comedy “Silver Linings Playbook,” Wes Anderson’s indie film “Moonrise Kingdom,” and mythical film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” also earned nominations for their producers, the PGA said in a statement.

The Producers Guild Awards, a key indication of Hollywood sentiment ahead of the Oscars in February, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)