UPDATE 1-Hezbollah leader warns U.S. over Prophet film

BEIRUT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made a rare public appearance on Monday to warn the United States that it faced further anger and repercussions across the Muslim world unless it suppressed a video that mocks the Prophet Mohammad.

“The world should know our anger will not be a passing outburst but the start of a serious movement that will continue on the level of the Muslim nation to defend the Prophet of God,” Nasrallah told tens of thousands of marchers in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“The world needs to understand our links to God’s prophet ... It did not understand the level of the insult that God’s prophet was subjected to through some of the clips of this insulting film,” he said, to roars of applause and cheers from the crowd.

Nasrallah called on governments across the world to censor websites carrying clips from the amateurish film, produced in California, and urged Muslims to boycott those sites.

“America, which uses the pretext of freedom of expression ... needs to understand that putting out the whole film will have very grave consequences around the world,” he added.

Nasrallah has lived in hiding to avoid assassination since Hezbollah fought a month-long war with Israel in 2006.