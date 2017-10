WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United States is sending a platoon of Marines to Sudan to bolster security at the U.S. embassy in Khartoum, an American official told Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon, responding to a wave of anti-American protests sweeping the Middle East, has taken similar steps in Libya and Yemen as fury over a film that insults the Prophet Mohammad tore across the region.