Sudan protesters storm German embassy, raise Islamic flag
September 14, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Sudan protesters storm German embassy, raise Islamic flag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sudanese demonstrators on Friday stormed the German embassy in Khartoum and raised an Islamic flag above the mission during a protest against a U.S.-made film Muslims regard as denigrating Islam, a Reuters witness said.

A Reuters reporter saw protesters enter the embassy building in central Khartoum, smash windows and start a fire in front of the main gate. It was not immediately clear why European missions were being targeted.

Police had earlier tried to disperse some 5,000 protesters who had surrounded the German and nearby British embassy by firing volleys of teargas but no officers could be seen at the front gate after the storming.

