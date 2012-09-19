FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French weekly publishes Mohammad cartoons
September 19, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad on Wednesday, a decision criticised by the French authorities which sent riot police to protect the magazine’s offices.

The magazine’s front cover showed an Orthodox Jew pushing a turbaned figure in a wheelchair and several caricatures of the Prophet were included on its inside pages, including some of him naked.

The publication comes in the midst of widespread outrage over an anti-Muslim film posted on the Internet. French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius criticised Charlie Hebdo’s decision as a provocation and said he had ordered security beefed up at French diplomatic offices in the Muslim world.

Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices were fire bombed last November after it published a mocking caricature of Mohammad. In 2005, Danish cartoons of the Prophet sparked a wave of violent protests across the Muslim world that killed at least 50 people.

