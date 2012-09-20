Iranian students protest against cartoons at French embassy

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iranian students protested outside the French embassy in Tehran on Thursday, a day after a French magazine published cartoons that ridiculed the Prophet Mohammad, Iranian media reported.

The protesters shouted “Death to France, death to America” and held placards urging the French people to demand their government respect sacredness and humanity, Fars news agency said.

A witness said only about 100 people demonstrated, while security forces kept tight control.

The satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo featured several caricatures of the Prophet showing him naked in what the publishers said was an attempt to poke fun at the furore over a privately-made U.S. film trailer mocking Islam and Mohammad.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week described as “crazy and hateful” the anti-Islamic film that has sparked sometimes violent protests in several Muslim countries.

For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous. (Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Alistair Lyon)