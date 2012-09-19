FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actress sues California man linked to anti-Muslim film
September 19, 2012 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Actress sues California man linked to anti-Muslim film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - An actress in an anti-Islam film that triggered violent protests across the Muslim world sued a California man linked to the film on Wednesday, accusing him of duping her into appearing in the video she had been led to believe was a desert adventure movie.

Actress Cindy Lee Garcia also named Google Inc and its YouTube unit, where the film was posted on the Internet, as defendants in the case, citing invasion of privacy and other allegations. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court also requested that the film be removed from the Internet.

