Lebanon's Hezbollah chief calls for protests over Prophet film
September 16, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief calls for protests over Prophet film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon’s Shi‘ite militant group Hezbollah on Sunday called for nationwide protests over a film about the Prophet Mohammad, saying that the United States must be held accountable for creating strife between Muslims and Christians.

“We call for protests tomorrow in the southern suburbs (of Beirut) at 5 o’clock,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech. “Muslims and Christians must remain vigilant in order to refrain from sliding towards strife. Those responsible for the film, starting with the U.S., must be held accountable.”

