CORRECTED-Libyan leader says 50 arrested in attack on U.S. consulate
September 16, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Libyan leader says 50 arrested in attack on U.S. consulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Magarief’s title)

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Libyan leader Mohammed Magarief told CBS News on Sunday that about 50 people had been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, which killed four Americans.

Some of the suspects - including those who planned the attack - were from outside Libya, said Magarief, who is president of the national assembly.

The attack on Tuesday came amid protests over a video made in the United States that Muslims saw as blaspheming the Prophet Mohammad. The protest in Benghazi resulted in the deaths of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans.

