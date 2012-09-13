FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama thanks Yemen's president for condemning embassy attack
September 13, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 5 years ago

Obama thanks Yemen's president for condemning embassy attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama thanked Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Thursday for condemning an attack on the U.S. embassy and launching an investigation, the White House said.

Obama spoke by phone with Hadi in the wake of demonstrations at the U.S. embassy compound in Sanaa, where protesters broke through the main gate, smashed windows and burned cars. The incident followed violent protests in Egypt and Libya, where the U.S. ambassador was killed on Tuesday night.

Demonstrators were enraged by a U.S.-made film they said insulted Islam.

“President Obama expressed appreciation for the cooperation we have received from the Yemeni government and underscored the importance of working together to ensure the security of U.S. personnel going forward,” the White House said in a statement.

