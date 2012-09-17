FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-New protests erupt in Pakistan over anti-Islam film
September 17, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-New protests erupt in Pakistan over anti-Islam film

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Pakistani police fired in the air to disperse a crowd headed towards the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi to protest against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad.

A senior police official said 30 students were arrested at the demonstration organised by a religious party.

Demonstrations have spread in the Muslim world over the amateurish video, posted on the Internet under several titles including “Innocence of Muslims”.

Protests erupted in several Pakistani cities over the weekend.

In Monday’s demonstration, protesters on motorcycles and in cars headed towards the U.S. consulate in Pakistan’s commercial hub, prompting police to open fire in the air and use teargas.

Protesters threw rocks at the police and damaged one of their vehicles. Around 100 people roamed roads and alleys near the sprawling consulate.

The U.S. embassy in Islamabad said in a security message on its website that it had suspended public services due to the potential for demonstrations near the compound.

Pakistan’s U.S.-backed government faces a Taliban insurgency supported by al Qaeda and other militant groups.

