Biden calls Sudan over U.S. embassy safety concerns
September 14, 2012

Biden calls Sudan over U.S. embassy safety concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden called his Sudanese counterpart on Friday to express concern over the safety of U.S. and other diplomatic missions in Khartoum, the White House said.

Biden’s call to Sudanese Vice President Ali Osman Taha came amid an outbreak of anti-American protests in the Middle East over a film that insults Islam.

“Vice President Biden reaffirmed the responsibility of the government of Sudan to protect diplomatic facilities and stressed the need for the Government of Sudan to ensure the protection of diplomats in Khartoum,” the White House said.

