KHARTOUM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sudanese protesters who clambered over the wall of the U.S. embassy in Khartoum were ejected before they got far into the compound, a U.S. embassy spokesman said.

“They were all expelled. They didn’t get far,” the spokesman said when asked about the protesters and how far into the grounds they had reached. He said no embassy staff were injured in the incident.