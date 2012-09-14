FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protestors breach U.S. embassy compound in Sudan
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sudanese clambered over the walls of the U.S. embassy compound in Khartoum on Friday in a protest at a film that insults the Prophet Mohammad, and embassy guards fired warning shots, a Reuters witness said.

Protesters hosted an Islamic flag at the U.S. embassy compound after breaching an outer security wall, the witness said.

One person was left lying in a pool of blood after being struck by a police car and police withdrew from the area shortly after the incident, the witness added.

