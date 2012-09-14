FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Protesters set fire to U.S. school in Tunis
September 14, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Protesters set fire to U.S. school in Tunis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Protesters set fire to the American School in the Tunisian capital on Friday, after hundreds of people incensed by a U.S.-made film that demeans Prophet Mohammad invaded the U.S. embassy compound and clashed with riot police, a Reuters reporter said.

The school was closed on Friday.

Protesters had earlier set fire to trees in the U.S. embassy compound. “(U.S. President Barack) Obama, Obama, we are all Osamas,” the protesters chanted, in reference to the slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

