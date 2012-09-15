US orders family, non-essential staff to leave Tunis, Khartoum embassies

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Family members and non-essential U.S. staff have been ordered to leave the U.S. embassies in Tunis and Khartoum because of security concerns following a wave of anti-American protests, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

“Given the security situation in Tunis and Khartoum, the State Department has ordered the departure of all family members and non-emergency personnel from both posts, and issued parallel travel warnings to American citizens,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.