US orders family, non-essential staff to leave Tunis, Khartoum embassies
September 15, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

US orders family, non-essential staff to leave Tunis, Khartoum embassies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Family members and non-essential U.S. staff have been ordered to leave the U.S. embassies in Tunis and Khartoum because of security concerns following a wave of anti-American protests, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

“Given the security situation in Tunis and Khartoum, the State Department has ordered the departure of all family members and non-emergency personnel from both posts, and issued parallel travel warnings to American citizens,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.

